Sturgis Rally: 462,182 vehicles counted over 10-days

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 460,000 vehicles were counted over 10 days for the 80th annual Sturgis Rally Aug. 7-16, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced.

The SD DOT had daily traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Sunday, the final day of the rally, 21,058 vehicles were counted, which was down 5% from 2019.

The 10-day total was down 7.5% compared to 2019 traffic counts.Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video

