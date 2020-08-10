Sturgis Rally: 30 crashes, 41 DUIs through early Monday morning

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 30 crashes and 41 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Monday.

According to spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 20 injury crashes, 10 non-injury crashes and zero fatal crashes in Sturgis or the Rapid City District. Last year to date, there were 13 non-injury crashes and 12 injury crashes. Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video

In total, 41 DUI arrests have been made, which is 10 fewer than at this point in 2019 (51).

A total of 429 citations is up from 400 at this point in 2019.

You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday in the table below.Sturgis Rally: More than 200 tickets, 26 DUI arrests

KELOLAND News is in Sturgis Monday and will have more coverage on-air and online.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: