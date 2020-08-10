STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 30 crashes and 41 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Monday.
According to spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 20 injury crashes, 10 non-injury crashes and zero fatal crashes in Sturgis or the Rapid City District. Last year to date, there were 13 non-injury crashes and 12 injury crashes. Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video
In total, 41 DUI arrests have been made, which is 10 fewer than at this point in 2019 (51).
A total of 429 citations is up from 400 at this point in 2019.
You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday in the table below.Sturgis Rally: More than 200 tickets, 26 DUI arrests
KELOLAND News is in Sturgis Monday and will have more coverage on-air and online.
LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:
- Sturgis Rally: 30 crashes, 41 DUIs through early Monday morning
- Sun versus shade and heat safety
- TRUTH OR MYTH: Wearing light colored clothing in the heat is safer
- City of Sturgis spends about a million but net gains more than million from annual rally
- Two Satsuma kindergarten teachers test positive for COVID-19