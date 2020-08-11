Sturgis Rally: 2 killed in crash, 51 total crashes and 64 DUIs through Monday

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were killed in a crash Monday night on U.S. Highway 14A three miles west of Sturgis.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, one westbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles.

The 22-year-old was heading westbound and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later died. The 55-year-old victim was heading eastbound and pronounced dead on scene. A 60-year-old man heading eastbound suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No helmets were used in the crash. Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video

This was the first fatal crash reported with the 2020 Sturgis Rally, the same amount of fatal crashes through the same time last year.

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 51 total crashes (1 fatal, 28 injury and 22 non-injury). Authorities have had 64 DUI arrested and 595 total citations, up from 555 in 2019.

Emergency Update: Accident with two motorcycles causing traffic backup on Hwy 14A MM 49, between Sturgis and Deadwood. #KeepSDsafe. — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) August 10, 2020

Unfortunately, we had our first fatality crash late yesterday afternoon west of Sturgis. It resulted in 2 fatalities. #slowdown #curvesahead #wearahelmet#keepSDsafe — Craig Price (@PriceDPS1) August 11, 2020

