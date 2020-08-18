Sturgis offers residents, even with no symptoms COVID-19 tests after motorcycle rally



STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents of Sturgis who don’t have any symptoms could be tested for COVID-19 by the city of Sturgis, city manager Daniel Ainslie said.

Residents can get an application for a voucher for a free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing which starts Monday, Aug. 24. The tests continue on Aug. 25. The city is partnering with Monument Health. The city will pay for the tests but the individual must have a voucher, Ainslie said.

The purpose of the asymptomatic testing is to allow individuals who do not have

COVID symptoms to be able to be tested, according to the city’s website. “This initiative is designed to reduce the inadvertent spread of the virus throughout the community by those who are unknowingly infected,” the website said.

The testing follows the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which officially ended on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Ainslie said the city wants residents to get tested.

The city had already been working with local businesses on COVID-19 testing for employees, he said.

The city tested city employees before the rally started and will be testing city employees after it ended, Ainslie said.

Last week, the city had been contacted by several school employees who wanted to be tested, Ainslie said.

“We are more than happy to test (residents),” Ainslie said.

Those individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 need to contact Monument Health for recommendations and testing, according to the city’s website.

Ainslie said the city hopes to pay for the COVID-19 testing through the federal CAREs Act money it receives.

