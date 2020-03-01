Sturgis biker club worried about annexation of club property

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A Sturgis motorcycle club is opposing a move by the city to annex some of the club’s property on the western edge of the city.

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club President Brett Winsell said the annexation goes further than the potential for a higher property taxes.

He said the club is more concerned with current and future city ordinances concerning noise, signage and other issues that may prevent the club from staging its races and other events on the grounds.

The Jackpine Gypsies and founder J.C. Pappy Hoel began the Sturgis motorcycle rally in 1938 and have hosted motorcycle races, hill climbs, motocross and other events, both at the Sturgis Fairgrounds and on the Gypsies Club Grounds.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the Jackpine Gypsies property and other parcels under consideration for annexation benefit from city services, including road maintenance and police, fire and ambulance service, and should pay for those services.

The Rapid City Journal reports a public hearing is scheduled Monday followed by a council vote on the intent to annex.

