SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A driver died and five passengers were hurt in a crash during a police chase in Louisiana while officers worked to disperse a large crowd suspected of participating in street racing.
News outlets report 19-year-old LaKendrick O’Neal crashed into a tree early Monday morning during a chase with Louisiana State Police in Shreveport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say O’Neal had sped away as officers responded to reports of street racing and officers were trying to stop him when he crashed.
It’s unclear whether anyone in the car was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:
- Street racing leads to chase and crash that killed 1, hurt 5
- Motorcyclist killed in Okaloosa County accident
- BIKER DAD: Mobile bikers hit the road to thank Biloxi vets isolated in veterans home
- Motorcycles cruise through town to show support for healthcare workers
- BIKER DAD: Biker bar reopens despite stay at home order