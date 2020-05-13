Street racing leads to chase and crash that killed 1, hurt 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A driver died and five passengers were hurt in a crash during a police chase in Louisiana while officers worked to disperse a large crowd suspected of participating in street racing.

News outlets report 19-year-old LaKendrick O’Neal crashed into a tree early Monday morning during a chase with Louisiana State Police in Shreveport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say O’Neal had sped away as officers responded to reports of street racing and officers were trying to stop him when he crashed.

It’s unclear whether anyone in the car was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

