State of Colorado claims 20 cases of COVID-19 from Sturgis motorcycle rally

DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado is reporting more than 20 cases of coronavirus linked to people who attended the week-and-a-half-long annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota. The virus was expected to cut attendance by nearly half, but the final count put attendance for Sturgis at 462,000, down only 7.5% from the previous year.

They came by the thousands, make that the hundreds of thousands. A total of 462,000, according to South Dakota authorities. But this year there was also an unwelcome guest: COVID-19.

The State of Colorado is now asking those who attended the rally and have coronavirus symptoms to be tested immediately. Those without symptoms should be tested seven days after any suspected exposure.

