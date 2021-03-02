South Carolina fire department loses 2 first responders to motorcycle crashes in just days

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews with the Canebrake Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own. It comes just days after the death of another first responder in the Upstate.

A half-staff flag waving outside of the Canebrake Fire Department, painting a tragic picture. Firefighters behind the doors there have been left shaken following an unexpected loss.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a deadly crash happened at about 7:35 a.m. Monday on Brockman-McClimon Road when a motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck.

The motorcyclist, Isaiah Eugene Kappenman, 24, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

It all happened when Kappenman was on his way to work, riding his motorcycle.

The Reidville Area Fire District had crews respond to the crash. For them, this comes on the heels of a similar tragedy.

“It’s unbelievable to me. This is my 27th year in the fire service, I can’t remember when two first responders passed away this close,” said Fire Chief of the Reidville Area Fire District, Patrick Evatt.

They’re already grieving the loss of another first responder, Tyler Warfield, 23.

He was killed just days ago also in an accident on his way to work, riding his motorcycle.

“It was sudden, it was unexpected,” Chief Evatt told 7 News.

Chief Patrick Evatt told us, they’re trying to heal however, none of this has been easy.

“We will take all the prayers we can get,” said Chief Evatt.

The other driver involved in the crash wasn’t hurt. Kappenman was wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

You can find a statement from the Canebrake Fire Department here:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we pass along the news that Canebrake Fire is currently mourning the loss of one of our own. We are shaken and unprepared for such an unexpected loss. We would like to respectfully request visits from Fire Dept. Members and Family Only, as our doors will be closed during this time to the public. We are currently fully staffed and operational, serving the public 24/7 as always. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time as we seek solace and peace for our family and staff. Losing a brother is the last thing we expected today. The fire service community has suffered great loss in the upstate with yet another tragic event. Our hearts go out to the families of our firefighters.”

Additionally, a message from 911 Communications of Spartanburg County:

“Prayers for our EMS family on the tragic loss of one of their own this morning. All responders, family and everyone else involved are also in our thoughts and prayers. These past several days have been tough on Emergency Services with the loss of two responders in separate incidents, both were on their way to work a shift and both were on motorcycles.”