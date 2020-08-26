South Carolina biker killed in crash with a pickup

Biker Dad

by: WBWT

FLORENCE, SC (WBWT) – At least one person is dead following a collision involving a biker and a pickup truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a collision between a biker and pickup truck happened in the area of Highway 301 and Iris Road, just west of Olanta, according to SCHP.

The biker, who authorities say was not wearing a helmet, was killed following the crash. SCHP is still investigating what happened. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

