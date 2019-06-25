“Some of the finest people I’ve ever met in my life.” Jarheads remember friends killed in motorcycle crash

(CBS NEWSPATH) — Jarheads MC President Manny Ribeiro fought back tears as he talked about the crash that killed seven of his closest friends.Ribeiro was riding in second position on a 15-motorcycle line in Randolph with his brothers and sisters from Jarheads MC when a passing truck struck the group and killed seven riders. “This is far worse than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Ribeiro said. “It was like nothing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was awful.”

He and his fellow riders rushed to create quick tourniquets in the moment, hoping to save their friends’ lives. Jarheads MC is a group of Marine veterans and their spouses who ride motorcycles together and raise money for local veterans’ groups.

“Some of the finest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Ribeiro said. “We’re all Marines. We’re all veterans. Navy corpsmen. And we’re just a bunch of people trying to do good things.”

Three of the seven victims were from the South Shore. Husband and wife JoAnn and Ed Corr were from Lakeville. The flag at their home flew half-staff Monday in their memory. “Two of the nicest people you will ever meet,” Ribeiro explained. “Always there. Always willing to support. Just an outstanding family. Great, great people.”

Their neighbor, Esther Ricard, echoed the same sentiment. “Great people,” she said. “Very loving. They would do anything for anybody. Just good people.”

Mike Ferazzi of Plymouth also died in the crash. He dedicated his life to service, not only as a Marine but as a Plymouth police officer as well. “Mike was a straight shooter,” his friend Phil Ryan told WBZ. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer guy. When he said he was going to do something, he does it. You always know where you stood with Mike.”

Jarheads MC President Manny Ribeiro told WBZ that his members will be affected by this crash for a long time. “We’re like family,” he wife Valerie explained. “It’s not just a bunch of guys on bikes.”