Smash Mouth facing backlash over packed concert at Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) -- South Dakota officials believe it's the largest event to be held in the U.S. since the pandemic began. They're talking about the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally. Up to a half million people are expected to attend over ten days of drag races, contests and concerts.

While there's no official crowd estimate yet, business is booming for many local merchants.In addition to the usual staples like sandwiches and beer, sales for hand sanitizer and masks have been brisk. Ryan Meyer works at one of those businesses, "we're really excited, this year people wanted to get out and they sure did. I think its important for people to know that bikers have been really nice this year, they are excited to be out, and they've been very, very polite to our staff and have maintained their distance."