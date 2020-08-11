Smash Mouth facing backlash over packed concert at Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) –Smash Mouth is facing backlash for headlining a large festival during the Coronavirus.

At their concert on Sunday in South Dakota, a large, mostly mask-less crowd gathered near the stage ignoring social distancing guidelines from the centers for disease control. Smash Mouth headlined the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. More than 250-thousand people are expected to attend the 10-day festival where masks are encouraged but not required.

