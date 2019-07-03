Small motorcycle maker invited to White House

GOSHEN (WSBT/CBS NEWSPATH)— A small Goshen business is in the national spotlight. Owners of Janus Motorcycles have been invited to the White House next week. Three of their handmade motorcycles will be part of the “Made in America Product Showcase”.

The nearly 8-year-old business really stands out. Richard Worsham and Devin Biek founded Janus Motorcycles back in 2011. Both had earlier experience, restoring vintage motorcycles as well as custom bikes. When they started the business in Goshen, they were the only employees.

“When we first started off, Devin and I were the only ones here. We weren’t paying ourselves. We were just kind of growing the business. We started out with a 50 cc two stroke, and gradually moved to our current 250 cc model,” said Worsham.

Currently the company has eleven employees involved in production, painting, marketing and sales. He says, what sets them apart from other companies is that Janus builds light weight, small displacement bikes. No other company in the states is doing that, he says

He says interest continues to grow around the country on the custom made motorcycles. Production of these is very limited and a big selling point is that they are handmade.

“We’re making everything here in Elkhart and Marshall counties, locally by hand. We had form the exhaust fuens. We hand paint the tanks, there everything is hand made in and around the shop,” said Worsham.

Right now, the company builds one bike a, day, around 250 a year. Janus Motorcycles has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and on the Discovery Channel.

Last week, Janus Motorcycle was notified by phone that it was invited to the “Made in America Product Showcase” at the White House on July 15.“It definitely was a surprise to get the invitation to the White House. Our understanding is that we will be representing Indiana, at the “Made in America” company on the White House lawn,” said Worsham.

Right now, the company is making final arrangements to head to the east coast.