SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near 16th Street and Ebenezer Avenue, west of Interstate 29. Police say two people were on the motorcycle when it left the road.

One of the occupants has life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the crash, and charges may be pending.