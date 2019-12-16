Shooting investigation underway at Alabama motorcycle club

Biker Dad

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Fairfield night club.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call from the Hell Lovers Motor Cycle Club at 4500 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

Deputies arrived and were informed that a former member had been asked to leave, and at that time the ex-club member pulled a gun and pointed it at a current club member, the sheriff’s office reports. The club member then pulled his own weapon and fired striking the ex-member. The injured man fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies found the man about a block away hiding under an abandoned house. Paramedics treated the man on the scene and he was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown conditions. Detectives are investigating this case.

Please follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook