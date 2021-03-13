Sheriff: Motorcycle shop shooting went from argument to gunfight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a South Carolina motorcycle shop that killed one man and hurt four others escalated from an argument in the parking lot, authorities said.

Two people have been charged, but not with the Thursday afternoon shooting itself outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement.

The sheriff said more charges may come as the investigation continues.

Two of the people wounded remain in the hospital, Lott said.

The name of the man killed has not been released,

Kristopher Wheat, 36, was arrested after he was released from the hospital and charged with obstruction of justice, while James Hill, 58 is charged with first-degree assault by mob, Lott said.

The men remain in jail awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers to speak on their behalf.