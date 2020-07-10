Sheriff: Man killed biker because he was white in racist hate crime

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/CNN/BIKER DAD)- A Fond du Lac man charged in a homicide hate crime says he intentionally swerved his truck into a motorcyclist because he believed Harley riders to be “white racists”, according to information released by the county sheriff Thursday.

Daniel Navarro, 27, is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide – Hate Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Hate Crime. He made his initial court appearance in Fond du Lac County Thursday.

“Navarro told detectives that he believes he had been intentionally poisoned by coworkers and by a neighbor, that people drive by his house and rev their engines and squeal their tires to try and upset him, and that people make racist comments towards him all because he is hispanic. He said that all of the people that cause him these problems in his life are caucasian or white. He discussed how recent events and the racial climate in the United States contributed towards what has happened to him. Navarro said that if President Donald Trump and white people are going to create the world we are living in, he has no choice and that people are going to have to die” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt



The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac. CLICK HERE to read Thiessen’s obituary.

“Phillip was a generous, caring, loyal man that made friends easily anywhere he went, and maintained long distance friendships for many years. He believed in giving back to his community and was a volunteer at the Fondy Food Pantry,” reads the obituary.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: