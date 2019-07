MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

At about 9:30 p.m., James Adolph Chesson, 71, lost control of his 2018 Harley Davidson Freewheeler Motorcycle while he was traveling south on Alabama Highway 217 near Gulf Crest Road.

Chesson was wearing a protective helmet when he was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.