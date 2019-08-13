Russian president rolls with “Night Wolves” motorcycle club

(CBS NEWSPATH) — Russian President Vladimir Putin rode a motorcycle with the Night Wolves bikers in Crimea on Saturday while massive anti-government protests took place in Moscow.

The president took the ride as part of an annual bike show in Crimea that was organized by the Night Wolves.

He rode an Ural bike alongside the leader of the nationalist motorcycle group Aleksander Zaldostanov, better known as ‘The Surgeon’.

The Night Wolves are closely allied with Putin and are vehement supporters of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Speaking to a crowd of motorcycle fans in Sevastopol, the president complimented the Night Wolves for setting a great example to the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, almost 50 thousand people protested against Putin’s government following local election violations in Moscow, and 136 were detained, according to the arrest-monitoring group OVD-Info