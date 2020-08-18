Riding for Dye: Bikers lead procession for Illinois motorcyclist who died in crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The family and friends of Danville’s Sean Dye — who died when a car crashed into his motorcycle Aug. 9 — were in for a surprise Sunday during his funeral procession.

Hundreds of riders from around Vermilion County led the way for Dye on Sunday. His family says he was an avid rider.

His friends also helped organize the ride for Dye.

Danville Police say he died after colliding with a car that was trying to cross in intersection.

