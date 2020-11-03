Rider critical after bike hits dump truck, bursts into flames in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after his bike slammed into a truck Monday evening in the West Bottoms. 

According to Kansas City police, officers responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. near 12th and Genessee Streets. 

A motorcycle and a truck collided head on, causing the motorcyclist to end up underneath the front wheels of the truck. The crash also resulted in a fire.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police. 

The driver of the truck didn’t suffer any major injuries and did not appear to be impaired. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

