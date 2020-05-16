Ride for 11-year-old Caleb

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — The motorcycle community came together on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Tillmans Corner to help take some burden off of Caleb’s family.

On May 7, 2020 Caleb and his 59-year-old grandfather James Turner were in a fatal head on motorcycle accident with a SUV killing Turner.

Caleb is still in Children’s Hospital in Birmingham fighting for his life.

Caleb’s grandmother said, “it’s heartbreaking to see someone you love in such sad condition,” when discussing on Caleb’s situation. The support of the motorcycle community was definitely a blessing and she said she was amazed by it.

David Otto, an attendee to the event, spoke for the motorcycle community saying, “that the community always tries to get together to help any, and everybody.” Otto also said that he was hoping to raise at least $10,000 from today’s event.

The ride out parade ended on Theodore Dawes Road and finished with a cookout. Money was raised to help Caleb and his family.

LATEST STORIES