Rhode Island police looking for hit and run driver who killed a biker

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police and fire crews along with the Rhode Island State Police were called to the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue at Harrison Street for a reported hit and run involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The 27-year-old operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

scene is a dark colored 2006-2008 Nissan Maxima and should have extensive damage to the drive side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket police.

