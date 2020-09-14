PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., police and fire crews along with the Rhode Island State Police were called to the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue at Harrison Street for a reported hit and run involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The 27-year-old operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
scene is a dark colored 2006-2008 Nissan Maxima and should have extensive damage to the drive side.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket police.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:
- FHP: Two bikers killed in in Northwest Florida when SUV makes left turn in front of them
- Man charged in deadly Nashville motorcycle crash
- Rhode Island police looking for hit and run driver who killed a biker
- Former Colorado officer apologizes to Hells Angels motorcyclist for traffic stop that led to resignation
- UPDATE: One dead in crash between car and motorcycle in Daphne at Hwy. 98 and I-10