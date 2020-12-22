Rescue worker revives elephant hit by motorcycle in Thailand

VIDEO CREDIT: KUNCHAYLEK

CHANTABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND (CBS) — Rescue worker Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26-year career but never before on an elephant.

He was called into action while off duty late on Sunday, Dec. 20, successfully reviving the elephant calf hit by a motorcycle while crossing a rural road with a group of wild pachyderms.

In video that went viral on social media on Monday, Mana is seen giving heart massage to the creature as colleagues a few meters away treated the dazed and injured motorcyclist in the eastern Thailand province of Chanthaburi.

The elephant stood up groggily after about 10 minutes and was taken to another location for treatment. After recovering enough to walk unaided it was returned to the scene where it was later pictured with an adult presumed to be its mother.

The motorbike rider suffered only slight injuries in the collision.

“It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told Reuters by phone.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online. When the baby elephant started to move, I almost cried,” he said.

Despite having dealt with dozens of road traffic accidents involving humans, Mana said the elephant was the only victim he has successfully revived while performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

