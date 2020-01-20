Report: Motorcyclist identified in fatal Gulfport accident

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG/WLOX) — A man killed while riding a motorcycle in Gulfport Saturday has been identified.

According to CBS affiliate WLOX, 35-year-old Shelton Miller was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a pickup truck turned in front of him on Pass Road and Gulf Avenue 2 p.m. Saturday. This caused him to hit the passenger side of the truck.

According to WLOX, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

