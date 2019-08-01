Report: Driver in deadly NH motorcycle crash was on drugs, reaching for drink

BOSTON (CBS) – Federal investigators said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver charged in a deadly New Hampshire crash, was under the influence of drugs and reaching for a drink when he lost control of his truck and killed seven motorcyclists.

The revelation comes from a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report obtained by the Boston Globe.

Seven people were killed in a crash on Route 2 in Randolph, NH June 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Miranda Thompson)

Zhukovskyy is facing seven charges of negligent homicide after the June crash in Randolph, N.H. The West Springfield resident, who was driving for Westfield Transport at the time of the crash, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in Springfield District Court, June 24, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

The federal report does not specify which drug Zhukovskyy tested positive for.

Zhukovskyy has a long history of traffic and impairment charges. The RMV said Zhukovskyy’s commercial license should have been suspended prior to the crash due to previous arrests.