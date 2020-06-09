Rare car’s rescue during storm attracts viral attention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/CNN) – He doesn’t consider himself a hero, but car enthusiasts do.

A Gulfport man saw a photo posted of a rare car in danger from rising water, and he jumped into action.

The photo showed a pair of rare cars in danger of being flooded by Tropical Storm Cristobal’s storm surge. They were parked on the bottom floor of the Golden Nugget parking garage, and someone posted a photo on the Cars and Coffee Biloxi Facebook page.

Austin Owens of Gulfport gave a simple description of what he did. “Straight to Home Depot, grabbed some cinder blocks went to the shop, grabbed some jacks and headed here during all the flood water.”

“I would hope that someone would do the same for me in the situation,” he said.

The car that caught his attention was a Mazda RX-7. The other was a Ferrari. According to various web stories, the cars are owned by a pair of brothers. When they learned the cars were in danger, they put the Mazda on low blocks and trailered the Ferrari out to higher ground. When they returned for the Mazda, Owens had put it on higher blocks, saving it from getting water inside.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a hero by any means,” Owens said. “I would hope that if I had a car of that stature hiding in a parking garage with a tropical storm that somebody would reach out and try to do something to get it off the ground.”

Owens said the RX-7 is “considered one of the most sought-after tuner cars in the world. (It) was one of the first rotary cars to come out, and back in the day when they came out, they were not that special, but these days they fetch a pretty good penny, they’re pretty sought after.”

Owens has received a lot of attention for his actions. Several auto enthusiast publications have contacted him and posted praise for his actions.

“It’s been pretty crazy in the past 24 hours, the messages, the interviews, everything else they’ve come at me with.”

