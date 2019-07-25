Pre-trial date changed for murder suspects accused of killing motorcyclist in Wilcox County

CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Two suspects accused of murdering Tim Fletcher in Wilcox County are scheduled to appear in court on August 22nd. News 5 learned Thursday the court date was changed from its’ original August 12th date. We’re unsure why the date was changed and as of now, we have not heard back from court officials.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of killing Fletcher while he was riding his motorcycle in June.

Both suspects appeared in a courtroom back in June, but neither entered into a plea. Both were appointed attorneys and are scheduled to appear again.

It’s still unclear how the initial arrests were made, but ALEA says it was not because of a roadblock along Highway 162. A motive for the killing had yet to be announced.

We continue to reach out for an update from law enforcement, but we’re told the investigation is still ongoing.

News 5 will be in the courtroom August 22nd for the pre-trial hearing