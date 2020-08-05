Pre-Sturgis party set for Thursday in Mitchell

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off in just a couple of days, but you don’t have to be in the Black Hills to take in all the action.

Keke Leiferman is getting ready for lots of visitors Thursday night.

The owner of The Back 40 Taphouse Grill on Mitchell’s Main Street is preparing for the extra traffic that will come from the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party.

The event, happening in the city’s downtown, will include food trucks, live music, and a stunt show.

“In light of COVID just happening, I’m very excited to have an additional event downtown for some income, obviously. We, as business owners, a lot of us chat, and I think we’re all very nervous about this winter when our numbers go down anyway, so this is a good chance for us to get back up on that scale,” The Back 40 Taphouse Grill Owner Keke Leiferman said.

Klock Werks owner Brian Klock started the pre-Sturgis party years ago, but it’s grown into a community effort.

Klock says last year’s event attracted about 5,000 people.

“We encourage the locals to come, whether you’re from Parkston, whether you’re from Sioux Falls, Chamberlain, Huron, come into Mitchell and welcome these folks to our state and just let them know we care. We’re glad they stopped by. We’re glad they’re buying their gas, buying their groceries, staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants,” Klock Werks Owner Brian Klock said.

Leiferman, who’s in her first year of helping plan the party, hopes to see it grow even more in the future.

“The idea of any event, obviously in the long run, the big picture, is to have it be so big that everyone benefits, but you have to start somewhere,” Leiferman said.

The party is Thursday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. near 5th and Main.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit All Kids Bike.

