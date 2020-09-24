Popular Smoky Mountain motorcycle route vandalized with Black Lives Matter graffiti

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into the Foothills Parkway sign vandalism continues. Visitors to the park share their thoughts on the incident.National park seeking tips after bear skin, sign found on Foothills Parkway

Gregg Webb visits the Smokies from Florida every year. He says what he loves most are the views and the people, which is why he was surprised to learn about the disturbing vandalism over the weekend.

“I think that’s awful that people do that. I just can’t stand to see this kind of destructiveness going on in the country now. this is an example that I wouldn’t have expected in this area,” Webb said.

The Foothills Parkway is a popular motorcycle route. As a biker himself, Webb says the motorcycle community would never accept this kind of rhetoric.

“They’re just salt of the earth people and good American patriots is what I find for the most part. And I know that by and large motorcyclists would not agree with this kind of thing. It’s just awful,” Webb said.

This incident may have left a small stain on the Smokies, but Webb is optimistic. He knows the people here are better.

“Up here, most people seem to be very friendly and tell you God bless you and you don’t hear that where I’m from. that’s refreshing to me,” Webb said.

Park officials say, since the incident happened, they have been getting lots of calls to their tip line from people expressing their opinions on the matter, but not offering actual tips. They’re urging the public to only call the tip line if you have information about the crime.

Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Respondents are asked to contact investigators by ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip,” or email nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also message the NPS ISB on Facebook and Twitter.

