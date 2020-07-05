Police searching for two men who stole motorcycles from Gail’s Harley Davidson

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for two men responsible for stealing two motorcycles from Gail’s Harley Davidson early Thursday morning.

The two men broke in just after 2 a.m. and stole two 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

According to Gail, the two men stole a Silver Denim RoadGlide Special and a Black FXDRS. The combined value of the bikes is around $45,000.

She said there’s been an increase in dealership break ins around the Midwest.

“A lot of dealership owners have called me and have told me they’ve also had their cars stolen, their trucks stolen, their delivery trucks stolen, their trailers, their motorcycles. It’s been happening a lot, and what we have done is we have beefed up our security and what we do around here,” Gail said. “We are now secure and locked down tight, but it’s just a shame because I have owned this building for 15 years and have never had a problem until now. It’s crazy.”

According to Gail, the Grandview Police Department arrived quickly, within two minutes of the break in, just missing the thieves as they drove away.

Gail’s Harley Davidson shared surveillance photos on their Facebook page of the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department.

