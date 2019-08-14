VIDEO: Police search for driver captured on camera in hit-and-run with motorcycle

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (CNN/WTAE) —Daniel Donahue remembers the second he realized he was about to hit the back of a car that had just turned in front of his motorcycle Friday morning in Carrick.

“It happened so fast,” Donahue said. “I saw the car coming and, from what I remember, I don’t remember them using a turn signal or anything, so I never really thought much of it until they started to cut across the lane, and at that point, there wasn’t very much time for me to react.”

Video captured by a nearby business shows what appears to be a yellow Chevrolet Camaro turn left onto Maytide Street in front of Donahue at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The video shows Donahue ejected from his motorcycle and landing in the middle of Brownsville Road. Then, the video shows the driver of the Camaro continue to drive away.

“It’s not really a good feeling to think that someone — they don’t know the extent of my injuries, they could have left me there for dead,” Donahue said. “I have a 5-year-old daughter. I’m sure that would have been pretty hard on her.”



Donahue suffered bruising to his leg, cuts to his arms and back pain.

Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of the yellow car.