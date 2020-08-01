Police officer dies 13 days after motorcycle crash that killed 3 others

NILES, Ill (WGN) –A Niles police sergeant injured in a crash in Texas has died.

Joseph Lazo was on a motorcycle trip with a group that raises money for fallen and injured officers on July 18 when an alleged drunk driver drove into the group.

Niles Police Department released a statement Friday that said they were informed of Lazo’s death from members of his family. Lazo died due to complications from injuries.

“To say that our entire Department is grieving is an understatement. This week we buried two of our own, Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White. Now, we must prepare for a third. … Sergeant Joseph Lazo will be sorely missed, but never forgotten,” the statement said.

Lazo, 39, was with the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcment Motorcycle Club and was one of nine people injured in the crash. Three men were killed. Among them was Joseph Paglia, a Niles officer and the president of the group’s Chicago chapter.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club raises money for fallen and injured police officers and their families. The group was holding its annual meeting and a number of them had gone for a scenic motorcycle ride in Kerrville, near San Antonio. Texas authorities said suspected drunk driver Ivan Robles Navejas crossed over the center line and struck the group.

Along with Paglia, Michael White, and retired army veteran and a Niles officer, and Jerry Harbour, a retired army Lt. Colonel from Houston, were also killed.

Lazo grew up on the northwest side in Edgebrook and attended Loyola Academy and Northeastern Illinois. He got engaged to his girlfriend in February at the ice castles in Lake Geneva.

He was the son of a Chicago police officer who followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s now separated from his siblings and his brothers in blue.

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign.

