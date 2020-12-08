Police: Man arrested after intentionally running over motorcyclist following hit-and-run crash

FONTANA, Cal. (KTLA) –A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fontana earlier this week, in an incident that police said Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect was driving eastbound on Arrow Boulevard when he ran a red light, hitting a motorcyclist crossing northbound on Locust Avenue, according to a Fontana Police Department news release. The force of the crash caused the rider to go down.

The driver continued through the intersection before pulling a U-turn and going back to the scene. He then intentionally struck the motorcyclist a second time and fled northbound on Locust, police said.

The victim, an unidentified 53-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police determined the hit-and-run vehicle to be a white Oldsmobile Intrigue and identified the driver as 29-year-old Kevin Alexander of San Bernardino.

Alexander was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 2200 block of Ramona Avenue, according to the release. He was arrested and “will be charged with Homicide,” the release stated.

Investigators did not provide any further information about the incident.

