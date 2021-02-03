AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the man who died after being thrown from his motorcycle late last month.
Police said he is Michael Ivanowski, 48. The crash happened on FM 620 southbound at about 6:38 p.m. on Jan. 26.PAST STORY: 1 person killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Austin
Police said initial findings show the motorcycle Ivanowski was driving hit a curb, and he couldn’t regain control. He was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a guardrail.
Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.
- Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Austin Texas last month
- VIDEO: Drivers doing donuts shut down California highway
- BIKER DAD: Driver charged 5 months after crash that killed a biker in Daphne
- BIKER DAD: Police say motorcyclist on caught on camera at blistering speeds, busted during fuel stop
- Not that chill: Thieves in Hawaii take motorcycle using moving truck parked on owner’s yard