Police ID motorcyclist killed in Rhode Island hit-and-run; suspect in custody

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been charged with driving off after police say he hit and killed a motorcyclist with his vehicle Friday night in Pawtucket.

Pawtucket police and fire crews, along with Rhode Island State Police, responded to the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, the victim, later identified as Lenon Dos Reis, 27, of Pawtucket, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The fleeing vehicle was located on Saturday, allowing detectives to identify the suspect as Robert Rosales.

Rosales, 20, was arrested and charged with duty to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury/death. Police said he was arraigned by a bail commissioner on Sunday and held as a violator.

