Police: German shepherd puppy, marine vet take down motorcycle thief

SCOTTDALE, Penn. (CBS NEWSPATH/KDKA) — A Marine Corps veteran and his German Shepherd helped police capture a man accused of trying to steal a motorcycle in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Police say it all started when Corey Pandullo broke into a garage in Scottdale on Wednesday. They say Pandullo fought with the officer who responded, then stole an SUV and backed it over a wall. That’s where Pandullo ran into Edward Swingle and his four month old puppy named Keeper. “My neighbor started yelling ‘there’s a guy in my bushes,'” said Swingle. Swingle says he saw the guy trying to steal his motorcycle off his back porch… Then run around to the front of his house, “I get right here and I see a guy running into my door full force. So I yell for my dog, I said ‘keeper go get him’ and he went through there those bushes messed up the flowers and grabbed him by his pant legs and drug him off the porch.”

At this point, Swingle, a combat veteran, and Purple Heart recipient, pulled his dog off Pandullo and demanded to know why he was trying to break in. But, he says Pandullo went right back to trying to get into the house. So Keeper went after him again, “so i let my dog have him again and then they both went over across the street he took off running across and my dog was on his legs the whole way and they went back between the houses there.”

Swingle followed and this time held Pandullo at gunpoint on his neighbor’s porch until police arrived. While it was a team effort to capture the suspect. Swingle said there was only one hero, “the dog, the dog is absolutely.”