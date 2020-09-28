Police: Drunk driver slammed into Texas bikers, injuring two

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist and his passenger were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Northeast El Paso.

Police said a 39-year-old motorcyclist and his 37-year-old passenger were stopped at a red light at Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive and Railroad Drive on a 2009 Harley Davidson.

Arturo Caballero, 46, was heading eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Camry on Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive, approaching the red light. He failed to stop and collided with the stopped motorcycle, according to EPPD.

The two people on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike, EPPD said. They were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the motorcycle sustained multiple fractures and is in stable condition; the passenger suffered a severe head injury and is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Caballero was uninjured, but was found to be intoxicated, according to EPPD.

He was charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $125,000.

