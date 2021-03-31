Police: Distracted driver to blame for deadly Kansas motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash Tuesday. It happened at 9 p.m. at Pawnee and Washington in south Wichita.

Police said Kyle Eaton was stopped on eastbound Pawnee and was turning left when he struck by the truck. The crash sent the motorcycle into westbound traffic where it was hit by an SUV.

Police said the crash is the first motorcycle traffic fatality of the year and the 15th overall traffic fatality. Inattentive driving is suspected to be the cause, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

