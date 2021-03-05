Police: 2 Florida bikers killed when SUV turns in front of speeding motorcycle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Friday after a motorcycle collided with an SUV at a St. Petersburg intersection, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Roser Park Drive and 4th Street South.

Police said the SUV had turned in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the three people in the SUV were taken to a hospital. One has died, and another is in critical condition. The other passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released the names of the victims or additional details regarding the crash.