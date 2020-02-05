Pickup truck driver charged in Nashville crash that killed motorcyclist

Biker Dad

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a pickup truck driver has been charged in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in North Nashville.

According to police, 24-year-old Christopher Crowder was traveling east on Buchanan Street on a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when a 2011 Nissan Tundra pickup truck pulled onto the street from a parking lot and struck the motorcycle.

Investigators say Crowder was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical center where he died.

Investigators charged the driver of the truck, 57-year-old Tracy Humphreys, with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook