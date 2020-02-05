Pickup truck driver charged in Nashville crash that killed motorcyclist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a pickup truck driver has been charged in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in North Nashville.

According to police, 24-year-old Christopher Crowder was traveling east on Buchanan Street on a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when a 2011 Nissan Tundra pickup truck pulled onto the street from a parking lot and struck the motorcycle.

Investigators say Crowder was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical center where he died.

Investigators charged the driver of the truck, 57-year-old Tracy Humphreys, with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.