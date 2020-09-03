PHOTOS: Harley hearse takes the recently departed on their final ride

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

Joerg Grossmann drives his motorcycle combination with a Harley E Glide fitted with a sidecar on a road near Anspach, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The 56 year old Grossmann who calls himself a chauffeur for the deceased, developed his motorbike hearse for die-hard bikers who want a last ride to their final resting place. in Frankfurt, (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) Joerg Grossmann drives his motorcycle combination with a Harley E Glide fitted with a sidecar on a small road between field and acres near Anspach, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The 56 year old Grossmann who calls himself a chauffeur for the deceased, developed his motorbike hearse for die-hard bikers who want a last ride to their final resting place. in Frankfurt, (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

AP PROFILE FROM 2012:

BERLIN (AP) – A German man says people are dying for a ride in the sidecar of one of his Harleys – literally.

Joerg Grossmann said Friday that his prototype hearse for die-hard bikers who want to ride until the very end – a special sidecar fitted to his motorcycle – made its first funeral run last month.

The original’s a Kawasaki but the 48-year-old from near Frankfurt says 10 of his patented Harley hearses, each costing about euro 60,000 ($78,000), are currently being assembled and will be ready later this year.

He’s counting on 1,000 bookings per year in Germany alone at euro 1,200 ($1,600) each, compared to euro 200 for a normal hearse, and already has a contract in Switzerland and is in talks elsewhere.

He says people are really excited about the Harley hearse: “It’s something special.”

