“Just do the right thing.” Family and friends want justice for Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who ran over a man early Sunday morning and left the scene.

Andrew Given, 39, was walking westbound along the south shoulder of West Jackson Street near Lynch Street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

“He was a great guy,” Given’s Roommate Casey Coco said. “He had a big heart. It sucks.”

Coco was Given’s roommate for about the past six months. He talked to Given just a few hours before he was hit by vehicle not far from their house. He said it’s strange that he would be out walking, especially at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He went to the gas station, came home, I took a shower, his truck was here when I went to bed,” Coco said. “I was out of bed at six. His truck was still here. I thought he was in his bed asleep.”

Given’s older brother Fred George didn’t want to talk on camera but told News 5 he’s praying the person who did this will turn themselves in. He is a biker and posted to his Facebook page offering one of his Harley Davidson motorcycles to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

FHP believes the driver was in a truck or SUV but there is no detailed description, no witnesses and so far no camera footage.

Coco and others want answers and they’re hoping the driver will come forward.

“Just do the right thing,” he said.

Anyone with information that could help the Florida Highway Patrol, you can call them at (850) 484-5000 or dial *FHP on your cell phone.

LATEST STORIES