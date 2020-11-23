Paralyzed riders don’t let their different abilities keep them from competing

CORNING, Calif. (KHSL/CBS NEWSPATH) — A weekend event is proof that one should never give up on pursuing a passion, no matter the challenges faced.

Corning motorcycle enthusiast Sherman Lee and his riding teammates are headed to the Big Time Sonoma Racing Event slated for Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Santa Rosa.

As if riding a sport bike at high speeds on a track is not challenging enough, Lee rides with a paralyzed left arm.

In fact, all of the members of his team ride with some type of mobility limitation.

The team name: Paralyzed Racers.

Lee says he has been riding since he was a kid. In fact, he says it was a motorcycle accident that led to his disability.

But, that wasn’t enough to stop him. He says he loves riding and nothing can change that!

