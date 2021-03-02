PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 44-year-old Panama City Beach man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.
Thomas Michael Osborne Jr. was driving a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. in the area of 8815 Thomas Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. He was not wearing a helmet.
Osborne was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries, they added. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
- Panama City Beach man killed in motorcycle crash
- Warmer weather means more motorcycles on the road; DMV recommends drivers be on the lookout
- BIKER DAD: Florida Sheriff cracks down dangerous drivers during “charity rally”
- BIKER DAD: Friends identify rider killed when teen made a left turn in front of him
- Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach turns 67