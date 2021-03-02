Panama City Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 44-year-old Panama City Beach man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Thomas Michael Osborne Jr. was driving a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. in the area of 8815 Thomas Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. He was not wearing a helmet.

Osborne was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries, they added. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: