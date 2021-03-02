Panama City Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

Biker Dad
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 44-year-old Panama City Beach man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Thomas Michael Osborne Jr. was driving a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. in the area of 8815 Thomas Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. He was not wearing a helmet.

Osborne was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries, they added. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook