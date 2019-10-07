Outrage after U.S. diplomat’s wife, suspect in deadly motorcycle crash, leaves the UK

Biker Dad

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Northamptonshire, England (CNN) — An American diplomat’s wife who left the UK after becoming a suspect in a crash that killed a motorcyclist, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash, according to police.

19-year-old Harry Dunn died in the accident while riding his motorcycle, according to a statement from his family. The accident took place on August 27 in Northamptonshire, England, which is home to a Royal Air Force Station controlled by the U.S. Air Force.

The UK has urged the return of the unnamed American diplomat’s wife, 42, who left the country after the crash. The case sparked an outcry among British lawmakers and the victim’s family after local media reported the police’s request for the suspect’s diplomatic immunity to be waived was rejected.

