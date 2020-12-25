One year after losing his son, this Texas father wants you to be aware of motorcycles on the road

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — One year after the death of his son, a father is promoting motorcycle awareness this holiday season.

Brock Miller said his son, Travis, was heading home after a shift at H-E-B. The Granger High School student was riding through the intersection of Highway 95 and FM 1331, when Brock said a truck pulled out of the intersection, hitting Travis’ motorcycle.

He was 17.

The same spot where it happened is where Brock stood Wednesday with a message: please look twice.

“He never thought about himself. He was always the best teammate that anyone could ever think of having, and he was the best son… he was just getting ready to share that with the rest of the world when he joined the Army,” Brock said.

Travis was a senior who played football and basketball at Granger High School.

Travis Miller, a Granger High student, was killed a year ago while he was riding his motorcycle home from work. His dad is working to bring awareness to motorcycles. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Granger High student Travis Miller honored one year after his death (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

