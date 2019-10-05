‘One Last Ride’: Motorcycle enthusiast honors fallen with custom-made hearse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – A Twin Cities motorcycle enthusiast turned his passion into a way to honor those who lost their lives.

There’s no denying the shine that comes with Rick Larson’s Harley Davidson road king, but it’s no surprise that most people’s eyes are drawn to what it’s hauling.

“Cars will drive by and you can see the cameras, the phones,” Larson said.

Larson’s unique set of wheels is called Midwest Motorcycle Coach, encompassing the bike and a custom-made hearse.

“To be able to provide the families with a unique, non-traditional means of transportation to their final resting spot, it just does me great pride and honor to be able to offer that to families,” Larson said.

That happened earlier this year for a funeral of a motorcyclist who died in a crash.

“His best friend contacted me and said, ‘This is what he wants,’” Larson explained. “When we got to the cemetery, each motorcycle came up next to the coach, padded the top, revved their engine, and drove on.”

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Larson would especially like to give that final ride to military members, but also first responders.

“I had to learn a lot about flag etiquette, caskets,” Larson explained.

A new labor of love when people might need it most.

“For me, there’s no greater honor that I could do to that individual,” Larson added.

For more information on Midwest Motorcycle Coach, click here.