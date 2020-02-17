One dead in Texas biker gang shootout

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – City of Midland will be holding a press conference regarding the presence of biker gangs in the area.

The press conference comes after a biker gang shoot out at Your Place Bar on West Wall Street Sunday evening. According to the latest update from officials, one person has died, two are in critical condition, and one person is in stable condition as a result.

Officials with the city say the press conference will not address Sunday’s shooting but provide more information on the presence of biker gangs. It is scheduled to begin at 4:30 in the afternoon at the Midland Police Department.

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured Sunday following a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland Texas, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Your Place bar at 8:26 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

Authorities said officers responding to the scene subsequently learned that there had been a shootout at the bar between rival motorcycle gangs. Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Odessa.

No other information was immediately available.

