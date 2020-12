CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)-- "There's more of a sense of freedom down there," Paul Teutul Sr. said on a Zoom call from the current Orange County Chopper headquarters in New York state as ice pounded the roof above him. WKRG.com's Biker Dad Blog broke the news last week that the reality show stars are moving their operations down south. Monday we got a chance to speak with Sr. and Jane Kay of Orange County Choppers about the big move.

The most pressing question, for reality show fans even more than bikers, will there be new episodes of the Discovery Channel's "American Chopper" shot on the Gulf Coast? The answer, yes. OCC is known just as much for its epic family feuds that have spurned internet memes and more as it is for making outrageous bikes. Paul Sr. and son Paul Jr. spent much of the latest season of the show patching things up. But Sr. says his son won't be making the move to Florida.