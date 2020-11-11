On this date in 1972 the world lost the second member of the Allman Brothers to a motorcycle crash

The Allman Brothers band perform in 1972 in front of a television audience. The musicians, from left are, Chuck Leavell, keys; Jamoie Johanson, drums; Dickey Betts, lead and slide guitar; Berry Oakley, bass; Butch Trucks, drums and percussion. (AP Photo)

(AP)– In 1972, bassist Berry Oakley of the Allman Brothers Band was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. The accident occurred three blocks from the site of a crash that took the life of guitarist Duane Allman a year earlier.

