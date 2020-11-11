(AP)– In 1972, bassist Berry Oakley of the Allman Brothers Band was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. The accident occurred three blocks from the site of a crash that took the life of guitarist Duane Allman a year earlier.
- On this date in 1972 the world lost the second member of the Allman Brothers to a motorcycle crash
- MotoGP rider’s ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years
- 8-year-old boy with curly coif wins USA Mullet Championship
- Atmore man killed in motorcycle crash
- Rare Evel Knievel motorcycle makes half-century journey to Kansas Knievel museum